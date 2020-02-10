1 hour ago

The Chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Gender and Children, Dr. Kojo Appiah-Kubi, has called for an investigation into the lapses at Ejisuman Senior High School in the Ashanti Region which led to the sneaking of mobile phones into girls’ dormitories.

The Member of Parliament for Atwima Kwanwoma Constituency in the Ashanti Region said “we know mobile phones are not allowed in schools so where did they get those mobile phones? It’s strange”.

Authorities at the Ejisuman Senior High School in the Ashanti Region have expelled seven female students from the school’s boarding facility after they allegedly posted a video that contained sexual innuendos on social media.

According to authorities, the video which has gone viral has dented the image of the school.

A letter announcing sanctions against the students and addressed to the Ashanti Regional Directorate of the Ghana Education Service stated that: “The management of the school at a meeting with the affected students and their parents arrived at that decision”.

Reacting to the issue on Onua FM’s Yen Sempa hosted by Bright Kwasi Asempa, Dr. Appiah-Kubi hailed the decision of the school to expel the students but urged the school to allow the students write their final year examination.

“The school may not be doing their supervisory work effectively and we need to investigate how [the girls] got the phones because the school had a similar challenge in 2017,” he explained.

He said: “How they mobilized themselves is also strange and it needs further investigations. But I am happy the school has taken such action for further investigations. They should be allowed to come and write their exams”.

The Gender and Children Committee Chairman added that “how they got the mobile phones must be investigated. How they got the internet or data must be investigated because there are some lapses on [the part of] somebody. We need to investigate the lapses. The house mistress or master must be questioned”.

Counseling

Dr. Appiah-Kubi called on the Ghana Education Service and the Ministry of Education to ensure counseling in schools is effective.

“The counseling in schools must be rekindled. Every school must be careful about this because it is a danger to the children.”