1 hour ago

A convoy with Members of Parliament foiled a highway robbery attack on the Sampa-Mankraso highway in the early hours of Thursday, November 25, 2022.

The robbers are reported to have held several commuters and passengers hostage and robbed them.

The armed robbers held their victims at gunpoint and succeeded in unleashing terror on them till an approaching headlight cut short their operation.

That headlight emanated from a convoy of three V-8 vehicles occupied by three members of parliament on their way to Sampa-Mankraso.

Ningo-Prampram MP, Samuel Nartey George, Ho West MP Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah and South Dayi MP Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor who were on their way to an official engagement, chanced on the robbery.

They however opened fire on the MPs as they sighted them.

The security detail of the lawmakers, sensing danger also returned fire but the robbers fled the crime scene.

Ningo-Prampram MP Sam George took to social media to offer praises to God for coming through for him and his colleagues and asked for the police to be offered all the needed support to fight the armed robbery menace especially as Christmas approaches.

Source: GhanaWeb