1 hour ago

Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association, Nana Oduro Sarfo has fired shots at the chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Sports and culture in Ghana's Parliament Hon Alex Agyekum.

The Ghana Football Association has offered the 120 bed capacity Ghanaman Soccer Center for Excellence in Prampram as an isolation center to treat patients of the COVID-19 pandemic and some persons including the Honourable member of Parliament has claimed that the GFA could have done more.

"I heard the Chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Sports saying that we could have done more but as at now the Ghanaman Soccer Center is the biggest single isolation center."

"When you go to other countries Parliamentarians are giving out 20% of their salaries for COVID-19 fight and what have ours done."

In an interview with Asempa Fm, the EXCO member says that their contribution is saving government of Ghana millions of cedis they would have paid to hotels for their facilities to be used as isolation center.