Members of Parliament will return to Parliament on June 6, 2023, after going on recess on March 31.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin in a statement recalling the MPs for the Second Meeting of the Third Session of the Eighth Parliament said the House will commence proceedings at 10:00am.

Parliament adjourned sine die for the Easter festivities in March 2023 after passing the controversial three revenue bills presented to the house by the government seeking to boost domestic revenue mobilisation.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, presenting his closing remarks to the house urged the MPs to do away with inexplicable decisions that could mar activities of the house in the next meeting.

Mr. Bagbin said, “We have really endeared ourselves, particularly the leaders, my deputies to try and build more consensus. But we have had some rather sometimes inexplicable U-turns. And that sometimes saddens me. I hope we will not go through this experience in the next meeting. You have shown that Friday you all came prepared to work hard. So are some of the ministers”.

Below is the recall statement from Bagbin

