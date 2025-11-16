44 minutes ago

In a bid to deepen parliamentary engagement with the 2026 national budget, Members of Parliament (MPs) have participated in a comprehensive post-budget training workshop aimed at enhancing their understanding of fiscal policies, legislative oversight, and national development priorities.

The workshop, held in Accra over the weekend, brought together lawmakers from both the Majority and Minority sides of the House for discussions on translating budget proposals into actionable legislative and developmental outcomes.

The 2026 Budget, presented to Parliament last Thursday, Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson on behalf of President John Dramani Mahama, carries the theme “Resetting for Growth, Jobs, and Economic Transformation.”

It emphasizes macroeconomic stability, job creation, and strengthening social sectors. The budget also includes key statutory proposals, including the Value for Money Bill, the Value Added Tax (Amendment) Bill, and the repeal of the COVID-19 Health Recovery Levy.

Speaking at the workshop, Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin underscored the importance of a collaborative approach across all arms of government.

He highlighted that national initiatives, including the ongoing push for a 24-hour economy, cannot succeed through executive action alone.

“The pillars that can let us achieve this are not just in the executive but also in the legislature, the judiciary, and more importantly, the audit service. A word to the wise is enough,” Bagbin stated, stressing the need for strong legal frameworks, governance, and institutional support.

Deputy Minority Leader Patricia Appiagyei, addressing her colleagues, urged MPs to rise above partisan politics during budget deliberations. She emphasized that the workshop was designed to equip legislators with the tools to ask incisive questions, propose practical solutions, and ensure the budget translates into tangible benefits for Ghanaians.

“At the end of this process, what will matter most are our collective inputs that help shape a budget that is more just, more balanced, and more responsive to the needs of Ghanaians,” Appiagyei remarked.

Observers note that such post-budget workshops have become increasingly necessary in the parliamentary practice.

In previous years, legislators have faced criticism for limited engagement with technical and economic aspects of the budget, often leaving major policy details to the executive.

This initiative reflects a concerted effort to strengthen legislative oversight and ensure that fiscal policies align with the aspirations of the citizens.