1 hour ago

Some Members of Parliament intend to table before the House a private motion bill seeking to clarify the country’s position on LGBTQI issues.

This was disclosed by the Member of Parliament for Ho West, Emmanuel Bedzrah.

According to him, about 30 Members of Parliament have come together to be known as ‘MPs against LGBTQ+’ with the view of putting together the motion which they expect to be deliberated upon.

Speaking at a 1-Day National Prayer Rally on LGBTQI+ held in Accra, the legislator, who is also the President of the Parliamentary Christian Fellowship said the motion will help define terms such as unnatural carnal knowledge as stated in the constitution.

“We have formed a group in Parliament today… The group is known as MPs against LGBTQ+. It is not only tongue-speaking believers who belong to that group, our brothers from the Muslim community also belong to the group. We are about 30 people and the good news is that we are in Parliament in such a time like this to bring clarity to our laws and the constitution of Ghana by introducing what we call private member’s bill that will once and for all define what is natural carnal knowledge and what is unnatural carnal knowledge, what is homosexuality and what is not homosexuality,” he said.

He said he was hopeful that “the private member’s bill will go through smoothly” in order for it to be considered and a decision taken before the end of 2021.

Emmanuel Bedzrah said per previous discussions on the floor of Parliament, it was clear to him that all Members of Parliament are against LGBTQI activities in the country, and so he was sure that the bill will be passed but added that “it won’t be an easy battle to fight” hence the need for support of all, through prayer to ensure that the dream comes true.

He further courted the support of the public, including the clergy and religious leaders, asking them to take interest in the bill when it comes up.

Source: citifmonline