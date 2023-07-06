53 minutes ago

Kumawood actor and comedian, Mr Beautiful, recently voiced his concerns about the detrimental impact of foreign soap operas on the Ghanaian movie industry.

He attributed the decline of the film sector on the widespread airing of foreign shows, particularly those that incorporate local dialects.

In an interview with Amansan Krakye, Mr Beautiful expressed his disappointment with the lack of proper regulations surrounding TV station operations.

He stated, "A lot of licenses have been granted to TV station operators without any appropriate regulations, resulting in us making movies but not reaping any profits from them."

Mr Beautiful highlighted the practice of TV stations acquiring foreign soap operas, particularly those from Mexico, and adding local dialect translations to attract viewership.

This, he believes, has had a detrimental effect on the Ghanaian film industry.

"You can be sitting in your room watching a foreign national speaking our local dialect, and these occurrences have contributed to the collapse of our local movie industry," he added.

The actor further emphasized that in other countries, there are regulations in place to limit the broadcasting of foreign content and promote domestic production.

He suggested that government intervention is necessary to prevent the movie industry from coming to a complete standstill.