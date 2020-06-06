2 hours ago

Fast rising Ghanaian hiplife artiste, Mr Drew has been trending in the news this past few days following a copyright issue with his latest song “eat” featuring Reggae dancehall artiste Stonebwoy.

Reacting to this, artiste manager of Shatta Wale, Bulldog in a recent interview on Joyprime bemoaned that, Mr Drew is in the habit of stealing people’s songs hence the reason for the mess he is currently in.

According to Bulldog, the “Dwe” hit maker doesn’t have one original song, he only knows how to steal the song of others.

” Mr Drew is the cause of his own downfall, his record label should have been able to know the song was going to have copyright issues for not passing through the right channels.” Bulldog added.