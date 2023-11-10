5 hours ago

Emeka Chochoo, the former manager of actor John Okafor who is popularly known as Mr Ibu has revealed says the veteran actor will be flown abroad to continue his treatment.

This comes after one of the actor’s legs was amputated.

According to Chochoo, the amputation became necessary following an infection in his artery that was not detected early enough.

Recall the actor through a social media post confirmed one of his legs was amputated despite seven injuries.

However, speaking in a chat with The Punch newspaper on Thursday, November 9, Chochoo confirmed that the actor was responding to treatment.

“I was with him up until yesterday. I worked as Mr Ibu’s manager for over a decade. He is responding well to treatment; he is gradually healing."

Speaking on Mr Ibu's medical history, ChoChoo said doctors have continually treated several ailments one after the other, adding that the amputation came to being following an infection of his artery that was not caught early enough.

“The doctors are treating everything one after the other," said Chochoo. "What led to the amputation of one of his legs was an infection that affected one of the arteries at the ankle. Blood wasn’t flowing into the leg, which was not detected on time. When it was, it had become too late, causing the doctors to decide on the amputation."

Chochoo also stated that the surgery was done in Nigeria, but the actor will soon be flown abroad for further treatment.

“The surgery was done in Nigeria. He will soon be flown out of the country for further treatment but for now, he is being cared for in Nigeria.”