The Deputy Communication Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the Bole-Bamboi Constituency, Mr Iddisah Tahiru Omega has asked President Nana Akufo-Addo to name the close person who tested positive that is making him abandon his fellow Ghanaians in these trying times.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has gone into a 14-day self-isolation after getting exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement from Hon Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, Minister of Information Minister said in a statement on 4th July, 2020 that; “The President has elected to do so after at least one person within his close circle tested positive for COVID-19”.

But the Deputy Communication Officer of the NDC for the Bole-Bamboi Constituency said the President should disclose who the close person is.

“Mr President who is the close person who tested positive that is making you abandon your fellow Ghanaians in these trying times? But remember to ask your beloved cousin Gabby to give me a call I lost his number?”, Mr Tahiru Omega said.

The Bole NDC Communication further said; Mr President, You forced vulnerable students to go to school in the midst of COVID 19 without testing them, although WAEC had cancelled WACCE and BECE exams simply because you want to use results of the FSHS students for campaign; You forced on us all an Ecowas card registration in the midst of COVID 19; You force down our throats a poisonous new voter registration exercise; You forced us to go and worship knowing the risks all because you want to continue to be in power!! Now on a daily basis you and your appointees keep deceiving us all fellow Ghanaians that we have to learn how to live with the virus and many more…. What has changed that you are running for cover leaving us in the middle of the road?”