Mrs. Delphina Quaye has been elected the new President of the Ghana Swimming Association(GSA) for the next four years after she polled 27 votes against 3 votes by former Mr. Theo Wilson Edzie.

The Ghana Swimming Association (GSA) held its Elective Congress last Saturday, June 19, 2021 at the Media Centre of the Accra Sports Stadium.

Only the President’s position was contested between incumbent, Mr. Theophilus Wilson Edzie and Vice President Mrs. Delphina Quaye, as all other positions were filed unopposed with sole candidates.

The First Vice President is now Mr, Sam Brew, Second Vice President is Mrs. Saha Kambi-Lamptey, General Secretary was taken by Lawyer Mohammed Muniru Kassim and Treasurer Miss Farida Iddriss retained.

The four executive board members are Madam Serwah Gbene, Mr. Charles Mensah, Mr. Simon Danzumah and Mr. George Ansah from the Ashanti Region.

The delegates drawn from clubs in good standing from the Greater Accra, Eastern, Western, Ashanti and Brong Ahafo.

The Ghana Swimming Association is affiliated to the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), and they have produced some amazing swimming champions.

Ghana was represented at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, Brazil, and they hope to improve upon their performance at Tokyo 2020.

By Sammy Heywood Okine