1 hour ago

The Board of Scancom PLC has announced the appointment of Mrs Antoinette Kwofie as Chief Finance Officer (CFO) of Scancom PLC (MTN Ghana) effective October 1, 2021.

Mrs Kwofie was CFO of Absa Bank, a position which she held for over eight years. She joined Absa in 2007 where she held various roles including Finance Business Partner, Head of Business Performance and Analytics and Financial Controller, prior to her appointment as CFO in 2013.

Prior to joining Absa, Mrs Kwofie worked in a variety of senior finance roles within the National Health Service (NHS) in the UK and as a Consultant with the advisory services arm of Ernst & Young in Ghana.

Mrs Kwofie is a Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA) and a Member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), UK. She is an alumnus of the University of Ghana where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Economics.

Commenting on her appointment, the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Selorm Adadevoh said “I welcome Antoinette to the Y’ello family. She is the first female and the first Ghanaian to head the Finance Division of MTN Ghana.

“We look forward to working with her as we focus on building a platform business as part of our Ambition 2025 strategy to accelerate growth and unlock value in the coming years.”