4 hours ago

Chief Executive Officer of telecoms giant, MTN Ghana, Selorm Adadevoh, has expressed worry about the passivity of many Ghanaians to re-register their SIM cards.

He said MTN is poised to execute its Ambition 2025 strategy despite a challenging business environment.

This comes as all unregistered SIM cards will be deactivated by telecommunication companies today, May 31.

There are also projections that about 9 million subscribers who risk losing their lines permanently if they fail to re-register.

Addressing the media on the sidelines of the company’s fifth Annual General Meeting on May 30, Selorm Adadevoh, assured that his outfit is intensifying efforts to encourage subscribers who have not re-registered their SIM cards to do so by close of day.

“We are very concerned. As a business, 9 million SIMs, in the industry, is a large number of SIMs. We continue to work with customers and intensify our activities in the field to get people to register. The main concern is the apathy and lack of responsiveness of customers despite a lot of efforts to get people to come and register. We saw a lot of our service centres and stores quite busy with a lot of queues. The question is why does it take the last few days before people respond?”

“But as a business, we are committed. We understand and support the national SIM re-registration programme. We have put a lot of resources behind the team to ensure that we get everyone registered to the extent possible. But we need customers to do their part. If you have not registered your SIM, please go to one of our service centres and partners and do that,” Selorm Adadevoh, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MTN Ghana entreated.

Selorm Adadevoh also outlined measures the company has put in place for MoMo account holders who cannot meet the deadline.

“Your SIM will be delinked and deactivated, but as you have money on your SIM, we do have a provision in the Payment System and Services Act (PSSA), on how to treat funds that have not been accessed. Essentially, they will be treated as dormant funds, and you can redeem them at any point in time through the right processes and identification. All of these will be an advice for customers at the end of the exercise,” he noted.

Source: citifmonline