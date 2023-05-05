3 hours ago

The management of Mobile Money Limited has begun engagements with the representatives of the four Mobile Money Associations following threats by the group to embark on a strike due to the telecommunication networks’ delay in paying monthly commissions on time.

Speaking to Citi News, the General Secretary of the Mobile Money Agents Association of Ghana, Evans Otumfuo, said that MTN had given a two to three months timeline to provide solutions to the concerns raised.

The mobile money agents earlier this week complained about delayed commission payments by MTN.

“We met with the management of Mobile Money Limited. There was an acknowledgement with regard to our concerns, their side of the issue and the plans they are putting in place to deal with our concerns. And so, for now, it is just like feedback to the concerns we have received.”

He explained that the group has, however, acknowledged the feedback but was yet to align itself with the feedback or otherwise.

“But at the management level of the association, we are yet to officially communicate back to them,” he said.

The Mobile Money Agents Network, which is made up of the Mobile Money Advocacy Group, Northern Momo Agents, ABAG, and Mobile Money Agents Association of Ghana, also threatened to charge fees for some services they offer to customers for free.

The group claims that delayed payments of commissions, some of which are overdue by a month, are impacting their ability to operate effectively.

They explained that several attempts to address their concerns have proved futile.

The group is calling for an increase in the cap commission from GH¢1,000 to GH¢3,000, and they propose that cash-out commission shares should be pegged at 50%.

Source: citifmonline