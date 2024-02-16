1 hour ago

Premier League side Bofoakwa Tano will host WA Power FC in the round of 16 of the 2023/24 MTN FA Cup at the Sunyani Coronation Park on Saturday.

Bofoakwa Tano who displayed an underwhelming performance in the closing stages of the first round of the League, have been prolific in this year’s MTN FA Cup competition following their unbeaten run from the round of 64 to the round 32 stage.

The Sunyani based side are yet to concede in the competition.

They come up against Division one side Wa Power FC in the round of 16. Wa Power FC are also on a good run after defeating Hilla Stars FC 1-0 in the round of 64 before trashing Real Tamale United 2-0 in the round of 32 at home.

Bofoakwa Tano thrashed Oxford FC 3-0 at the Sunyani Coronation Park in the Round of 64 to make it to the Round of 32 and also accounted for Berekum City 1-0 to make the round of 16.

Bofoakwa Tano top scorer Saaka Dauda is expected to start the game with the likes Steven Owusu, Clinton Baffour, Bright Boakye Kyereh, Emmanuel Ankrah, Alhassan Ali, Elijah Addai and Najib Ibrahim.

Elsewhere in Dawu - Legon Cities will take on Nania FC at the Theatre of Dreams. Legon Cities have scored 7 goals and are yet to concede in the Cup competition following victories over Accra Lions and Koforidua Suhyen.

The Royals started the competition with a stunning performance as they defeated Accra Lions 3-0 in the round of 64 before going past Division two side Koforidua Suhyen 4-0 in the round 32 stage – that earned them the ticket to the round of 16.

Former champions Nania FC shocked Hearts of Oak in the round 64 stage as they eliminated the Phobians on penalty shootouts before crashing out another Premier League side Accra Great Olympics in the round of 32.

Legon Cities top scorer Kwabena Boateng is available for the game. Also available are, Nicholas Mensah, Joseph Mereku, Mohammed Suleman, Samuel Tenedu, William Adjei, Kwame Suraj and Kwame Aziz.

Meanwhile, Akwaboso Young Madrid will face Bechem United at the Len Clay Sports Stadium in Obuasi. Young Madrid are the only Division two side in the competition and will be hoping to progress to the next stage of the competition.

Akwaboso Young Madrid came out victorious against Benab FC in the round of 64 before defeating Namoro Football Academy 2-1 in the round 32 to make the Round of 16.

Bechem United – 2015 champions, started this year’s competition with an impressive 8-0 against Division one side Debibi United and romped to a 3-0 win against Pac Academy in the round 32.

Bechem United have scored 11 goals and are yet to concede in the competition. Augustine Okrah and Emmanuel Avornyo are unavailable for the game following their transfer from the club. Francis Acquah, Emmanuel Annor, Clinton Duodu, Aaron Essel, Joseph Kinful, Samuel Kuffour, Isaiah Nyarko and Abdul Salifu are all available.