1 hour ago

The quarter final matches of the MTN FA Cup will take place on the weekend of July 24&25 2021 at four centres.

Holders Asante Kotoko have a date with 2010 semifinalist Berekum Chelsea at the Obuasi Len Clay stadium on Sunday.

Record winners (10) Accra Hearts of Oak will clash with Elmina Sharks at the Nduom stadium while two-time winners Medeama SC battle third tier side Attram de Visser Soccer Academy at Akoon Park on Sunday.

Finally, AshantiGold SC will lock horns with Kintampo Top Talent on Saturday.

Attached is the full Television schedule for the quarter final matches.