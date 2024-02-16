1 hour ago

Defending champions Dreams FC will take on Koforidua Semper Fi in the round of 16 of the 2023/24 MTN FA Cup on Sunday February 18, 2024.

The Still Believe lads started this year’s competition very well following their qualification from the round of 64 with a 1-0 win over Susubiribi before defeating Heart of Lions 2-0 to make the round 16 of the competition. Koforidua Semper Fi eliminated Attram De Visser after scoring them 2-0 in the round of 64 before coming out victorious against Vision FC in the round of 32.

Dreams FC youngster Abdul Aziz Issah is available for the clash on Sunday with the likes of John Antwi, Godfred Atuahene, Eric Boateng, Agyenim Boateng Mensah, Dede Ishmael, Ofori McCarthy, Emmanuel Agyei and Derrick Agyei.

Elsewhere at Elmina - Elmina Sharks will host last season’s Skyy FC at the Nduom Sports Complex. Skyy FC have been outstanding as they’ve already surprised two Premier League clubs.

The Division one side Skyy FC cruised past Premier league leaders FC Samartex 1996 in the round 64 before eliminating Medeama SC in the round 32.

Elmina Sharks have had a good start to life in this year’s competition after a 3-0 victory over Young Redbulls FC and a win over Swedru All Blacks in the round of 32 to make it to the round 16 of the competition.

Finally on Sunday, Soccer Intellectuals FC will host Hohoe United in the round of 16 of the 2023/24 MTN FA Cup at the Ajumako Asasan Park. Soccer Intellectuals started this year’s competition with a 1-0 win against Krodua All Stars in the round of 64 before defeating Fijai Soccer Academy 2-1 at home in the round of 32.

Hohoe United defeated Home Stars FC 1-0 at home in the round of 64 before coming out victorious against Accra Athletics in the round 32 stage.