Accra Hearts of Oak booked their place in the last eight of the MTN FA Cup after defeating lower tier side Accra Young Wise at the Dawu Park.

The home side started the brighter of the two sides but their first effort on target was saved by goalkeeper Ben Mensah in post for Hearts.

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh was a constant threat to the Young Wise defense as he tormented them all afternoon and drew some saves from their goalkeeper.

Abednegeo Tetteh who was given a rare start though he had scored his first goal for Accra Hearts of Oak in the 24th minute after thumping home a cross from Fatawu Mohammed only for the assistant referee to flag for offside.

None of the two teams was able to break the deadlock as both sides finished the first half with a goalless draw.

There was not much to separate Accra Hearts of Oak and Accra Young Wise up until the hour mark as both teams nullified each other.

But dangerman Daniel Afriyie Barnieh cleverly won a penalty kick which he duly converted for the away side in the 65th minute to send the phobians through to the last eight of the MTN FA Cup.