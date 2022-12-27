1 hour ago

MTN FA Cup holders Accra Hearts of Oak had to do it the hard way as they overturned a goal down to beat Uncle T United 3-1 in the MTN FA Cup round 64 tie at Prampram to secure their place in the next round of the competition.

Uncle T United secured a first-half lead but they were overpowered by Hearts of Oak as they eliminated the lower-tier side.

Hearts of Oak started the game in dominant fashion as they suffocated their host for long spells with Kwadwo Obeng Junior causing lots of problems for Uncle T.

But the home side took the lead against the run of play getting to the end of the first half in what was in truth a one-sided affair.

Hearts of Oak pulled parity just after recess as midfield metronome Salifu Ibrahim curled home a sumptuous free kick to level the scores.

Kwadwo Obeng Junior who has found his goal-scoring touch under the Serbian gaffer gave Hearts the lead for the first time in the game to make it 2-1.

Benjamin Yorke put the ice on the cake as he scored to give his side a deserving 3-1 lead and progress to the round of 32 in the competition which they have won the most than any other club domestically.