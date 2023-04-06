1 hour ago

Premier League leaders Aduana FC travel to Kumasi to tackle King Faisal in the quarterfinal of the MTN FA Cup at the Dr. Kwame Kyei sports complex at Abrankese Sunday.

The two-time League champions who lead the League standings with 41 points after 25 matches recorded a 3-2 win against King Faisal in the first round of the League but were held to a goalless draw in the reverse fixture in Dormaa.

After being drawn against lower tier side Dormaa Unity FC in the Round of 64, the League leaders advanced to the next round with a 2-0 win before going on to beat Bofoakwa Tano 3-2 in another fierce contest in the Round of 32. Sam Adams scored a 57th minute goal to take them to the quarter final of the Cup competition following a 1-0 win over 9-time champions Asante Kotoko in the Round of 16.

Their host - King Faisal, are beginning to show promise in their three games after going unbeaten against Karela United, Accra Lions and Asante Kotoko. The Insha Allah lads started the MTN FAS Cup with a 2-0 win against third tier side Pro Players Academy, travelled to Bibiani to beat Gold Stars 4-1 in the Round of 32 before eliminating Division One side Steadfast FC to progress to the quarter final.

New coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu whose first game ended in a 0-0 draw against Asante Kotoko aims to maintain the rhythm by qualifying for the semifinals.

King Faisal have scored 7 goals and hold a very impressive record in the competition having secured two home wins in the course of the campaign. Aduana FC have netted 6 times, won two at home with the victory coming at the Coronation Park against Tano Bofoakwa being the only away win.

The match will be played at 3pm on Sunday, April 9, 2023 and broadcast live on StarTimes Adepa channel 247.