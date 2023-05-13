2 hours ago

King Faisal assistant coach Godwin Ablordey has expressed optimism about his teams chances in the MTN FA Cup. The Kumasi based club will play Naoatreman FC in the semi-final of the Cup competition.

Godwin Ablordey, who won the FA cup with Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, both as a player and coach will steer affairs from the bench for King Faisal this time around.

"We are much prepared. I have spoken to the players at the training grounds. I have won this trophy as a player at both Hearts of Oak and Kotoko. I won it again as a technical team member at Kotoko. I have challenged the players to win it," Ablordey said.

"We are thinking about the League more. We will manage the team and make one or two changes against Nsoatreman FC but whatever the case, we are going to beat them on Sunday," he added.

The match between King Faisal and Naoatreman promises to be thrilling with a place in the final at stake.

The semi final duel is scheduled for Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports complex at 3pm on Sunday, May 14, 2023.