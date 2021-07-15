49 minutes ago

The draw for the MTN FA Cup quarter finals was held in Accra on Thursday 15th July,2021 as it saw some juicy Premier League clashes.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko will play against Premier League side Berekum Chelsea at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium while current League Champions Accra Hearts of Oak who are hoping for the double will travel to the Nduom Stadium to play against Elmina Sharks.

Two time FA Cup winners Medeama SC will play against lower tier side Attram De Visser Academy at the Akoon Park while Ashanti Gold will also play against another lower tier side Kintampo Top Talents.

The draw for semi-finals was also conducted with a Super Clash final on the cards as the winner of Kotoko versus Berekum Chelsea will face the winner of AshantiGold versus Top Talent FC and the team that emerges victorious in the match involving Hearts of Oak and Elmina Sharks will play either Medeama or Attram DeVisser.

Quarter-finals matches will take place on July 24 and 25. Semi-final encounters are pencilled for July 31 and August 1. The two games will, however, take place at Cape Coast Stadium.

MTN FA Cup quarter-final draw in full

Asante Kotoko vs Berekum Chelsea

Elmina Sharks vs Hearts of Oak

Medeama vs Attram DeVisser

AshantiGold vs Top Talent FC