3 hours ago

Defending League Champions Asante Kotoko will travel to Dormaa as guests of Aduana FC in the Round of 16 of the MTN FA Cup on Sunday, February 26, 2023. The Cup match is a repeat of the Premier League fixture that ended goalless at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

Aduana FC eliminated second tier side Bofoakwa Tano 3-2 in the Round of 32 whilst Asante Kotoko beat Benab FC 2-1 to make to this stage of the Cup competition.

Both sides are doing tremendously well in the betPawa Premier League where Aduana FC lead the table with 32 points - 5 points ahead of the Porcupine Warriors.

In the Southern Zone, Premier League side Dreams FC will entertain Liberty Professionals at the theatre of Dreams at Dawu as they continue to push for a second major silverware in the clubs history. The Still Believe lads who defeated Asante Kotoko 2-0 in the Premier League are 9th in the League table with 23 points as Liberty Professional's quest for a Premier League hangs in a balance following their inconsistent display in Zone Three.

Meanwhile Kpando Heart of Lions and Skky FC have a date in an all Division One League battle at the Kpando Park. Skyy FC have been absolutely brilliant in the ongoing Access Bank Division One League as they lead the table in Zone with 37 points after 15 round of matches. They come face to face against a Heart of Lions side that have lost twice and lost twice - holding a commanding lead in Zone Three.

Premier League new boys Nsoatreman FC will host Debibi United whilst Real Tamale United lock horns with FC Samartex 1996 at the Aliu Mahama stadium.

Winners of this round will progress to the Quarter final stage of the competition.