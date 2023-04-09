4 hours ago

Dreams FC scored in extra time to beat Legon Cities 1-0 to book a place in the semi-final of the MTN FA Cup.

Ebenezer Adade netted in 102 minutes after the game failed to produce a winner in regulation time.

The right-back shot into the bottom corner after winning a ball off Legon Cities man Adu Meider in the 102nd minute of the encounter.

Karim Zito’s side will be making their second consecutive semifinal appearance in the Cup competition having lost to eventual winners, Accra Hearts of Oak at the same stage last season.

Both sides traded moments of brilliance in the course of the game but failed to take their chances as the game ended goalless at the Theatre of Dreams.

Dreams FC will play the winner of match between Skyy FC and Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs in the semifinal.