The draw for the preliminary round of the 2021/22 MTN FA Cup competition was held on Thursday, November 18, 2021 in the studios of Max TV.

The teams were grouped into the 16 political regions to reduce travelling time, cost and also to facilitate more derbies.

Forty Eight Division One League clubs and Forty four Second Division clubs across the country will play at this stage of the competition.

Holders Accra Hearts of Oak, finalists AshantiGold SC and the other 16 Premier League clubs will join in the next round of the competition.

Find the full pairings below: