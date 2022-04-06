52 minutes ago

Defending Champions Accra Hearts of Oak SC have been handed a tricky draw in the quarterfinals stage of the MTN FA Cup Competition.

The 2020/21 Champions will come up against Division Two side Skyy FC in the next round of matches which are scheduled for 13 & 14 April, 2022.

Dreams FC will also host second tier side Kotoku Royals with Tamale City also set to play against Bechem United FC.

The draw which was held at the Conference room of the GFA Secretariat on Tuesday morning also threw up an all- topflight pairing between Aduana FC and King Faisal.

Participating teams at this stage of the competition will all receive GHc6000, GHc1000 worth of MTN Recharge cards and a share of the gate proceeds.

Full pairing:

Skyy FC vs Hearts of Oak SC

Dreams FC vs Kotoku Royals FC

Bechem United FC vs Tamale City FC

Aduana FC vs King Faisal