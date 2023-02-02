1 hour ago

The MTN FA Cup draw for the Round of 16 will take place on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at GFA Conference Room at exactly 11am.

Qualified clubs would know their opponents in the next round of the Cup competition. Champions Accra Hearts of Oak crashed out after losing 1-0 to Dreams FC in the Round of 32.

League champions and 9-time FA Cup winners Asante Kotoko qualified for this round after eliminating lower tier side Benab FC in the previous Round. Also in this round are Legon Cities, Skyy FC, King Faisal, Nsoatreman FC, Liberty Professionals, Ebusua Dwarfs and Kpando Heart of Lions.

The draw will be broadcast Live on Max TV and all GFA platforms. The media is cordially invited.

Qualified Teams: