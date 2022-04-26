7 hours ago

The MTN FA Cup semi-final fixtures have been scheduled for Saturday May 14 and Sunday May 15 at the El Wak Stadium and Golden City Park in Berekum respectively.

Defending Champions Accra Hearts of Oak SC who eliminated Elmina Sharks FC in the Quarterfinals stage will face Dreams FC at the El Wak Stadium on Saturday, May 14.

The Brong Ahafo Derby between Aduana Stars FC and former FA Cup winners Bechem United is also scheduled for the Golden City park on Sunday, May 15.

Winners from the two matches will advance to the Grand finale which will be played at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

The final match will be played on Sunday, June 26, 2022.