The media is invited to the official press briefing for the MTN FA Cup Semifinal and the Final of the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League at Sports Hotel at 10am on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

The press conference will feature players and coaches of the four MTN FA Cup semifinalists, Skyy FC, Dreams FC, Nsoatreman FC and King Faisal as well as the two Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League finalists Hasaacas Ladies and Ampem Darkoa Ladies.

The Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League final is between holders Ampem Darkoa Ladies and four-time winners Hasaacas Ladies at Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports complex on Friday, May 12, 2023.

The final would precede the MTN FA Cup semifinal games on Saturday, May 13 and Sunday, May 14, 2023 respectively.

Premier League side Dreams FC will battle Skyy FC on Saturday while Nsoatreman FC clash with King Faisal on Sunday, May 14, 2023 at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports complex.

The three games are scheduled for 3pm kick off and would be transmitted live on StarTimes Adepa channel 247.