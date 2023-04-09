49 minutes ago

MTN FA Cup: Skyy FC eases past familiar foes Ebusua Dwarfs

Eric Antwi Konadu’s second minute strike gave Skyy FC a 1-0 win over Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs to qualify to the semifinals of the 2022/23 MTN FA Cup.

The Zone Two leaders who crashed out of the competition at this stage last season after losing 1-0 to Accra Hearts of Oak – took full advantage this time as they translated their form in the Division One League to the MTN FA Cup.

Eric Antwi Konadu smartly danced his way through the defence after receiving a lovely pass from the wings before smashing home the winner inside two minutes.

The Daboase lads join three Premier League sides, Dreams FC, King Faisal and Nsoatreman FC in the last four of the Cup competition.

Skyy FC will take on Dreams FC in the semifinal stage.