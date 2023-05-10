1 hour ago

Two hundred and thirty (230) goals, eighteen (18) red cards and three-hundred and seventy eight (378) yellow cards have been recorded in the ongoing MTN FA Cup with the semifinal matches set to take place this weekend.

Three Premier League clubs, Dreams FC, Nsoatreman FC, King Faisal and one Division One League club, Skyy FC are in search of a place in the final after a putting up a solid display in the Cup competition.

Premier League side Dreams FC will battle Skyy FC on Saturday while Nsoatreman FC clash with King Faisal on Sunday, May 14, 2023 at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports complex.

Both games are scheduled for 3pm kick off and would be transmitted live on StarTimes Adepa channel 247