22 minutes ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko secured their place in the MTN FA Cup round of 16 with a routine 3-1 win over Thunderbolt FC at the Ejisu Okese Park.

The porcupine warriors made some changes to their starting eleven as some key players were handed the chance to rest with fringe players giving the chance to impress.

captain Felix Annan returned to the the starting line up with Fabio Gama, Mudasiru Salifu being left out of the starting eleven.

Andrews Appau maintained his place in the line up after his heroics against Inter Allies.

Kotoko opened the scores of the game very early after a Sarfo Taylor cross was headed home by in form Evans Adomako in the 5th minute.

Five minutes later Napoleon Boateng pulled parity for the away side.

Soon after Fabio Gama was introduced into the game after Emmanuel Keyekeh was taken off with an injury.

Both teams went into the break with the scores at 1-1.

Three minutes after the restart resurgent Evans Adomako scored his second goal

A nicely hit first-time shot inside the box by Samuel Frimpong was tucked home by the lethal Adomako for his second goal.

Kotoko made sure of the results in the 64th minute with Emmanuel Gyamfi scoring the third goal after a good pass from Fabio Gama.

The porcupine warriors have now booked their place in the round of 16.