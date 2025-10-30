2 hours ago

Scancom PLC (MTN Ghana) has recorded a robust financial performance for the first nine months of 2025, with profit after tax rising by 45.9 percent year-on-year to GH₵5.5 billion. The impressive results were fuelled by continued growth in data and Mobile Money services, alongside sustained investment in network expansion and digital innovation.

According to the company’s financial statement released on Tuesday, total service revenue rose 36.3 percent to GH₵17.3 billion, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased by 41.6 percent to GH₵10.2 billion, representing a margin of 58.4 percent.

During the review period, MTN Ghana contributed GH₵7.3 billion in direct and indirect taxes to the state, reaffirming its position as one of Ghana’s largest taxpayers.

Chief Executive Officer Stephen Blewett said the strong performance reflects the consistent execution of the company’s strategy and improvements in the macroeconomic environment.

“Our performance was driven by subscriber growth and sustained capital expenditure, supported by better operational conditions that strengthened our business across key lines,” he stated.

MTN Ghana’s total subscriber base increased by 6.4 percent to 30.5 million, with active data users up 11.4 percent to 18.9 million and Mobile Money customers rising 4.1 percent to 17.7 million.

Data revenue surged 46.8 percent to GH₵9.3 billion, representing 53.6 percent of total service revenue, while Mobile Money revenue climbed 39.2 percent to GH₵4.3 billion.

The company invested GH₵4.6 billion in capital expenditure — including GH₵3.3 billion in ex-lease spending — to enhance network quality, expand coverage, and modernize IT systems. As of September, 4G coverage reached 98.9 percent of the population nationwide.

As part of its sustainability and digital inclusion agenda, the MTN Ghana Foundation launched several initiatives, including the construction of a digital resource centre at the University for Development Studies (UDS) in Tamale to train over 30,000 students in artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, and the Internet of Things (IoT). The Foundation also trained 160 SMEs in fintech and accounting and supported over 4,000 learners through its Digital Skills Academy.

Mr. Blewett added that the National Communications Authority’s approval to harmonise MTN’s spectrum licences would further improve service quality and advance Ghana’s digital transformation agenda.

“This milestone strengthens our ability to deliver innovative services and improve network performance nationwide,” he said.

Looking ahead, MTN Ghana expressed optimism for the final quarter of 2025, anticipating stable macroeconomic conditions. The company projects service revenue growth in the mid-to-upper thirties and maintains EBITDA margins in the mid-fifties, underscoring its confidence in sustaining momentum through year-end.