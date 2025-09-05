3 hours ago

MTN Ghana has reaffirmed its dominance in corporate governance and shareholder engagement after clinching four top awards at the 2025 Investor Relations Leadership Awards Africa, held at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra on Friday, August 29, 2025.

The telecom giant was recognised for setting industry standards in transparency, accountability, and investor engagement.

Organised by the Governance and Business Boardroom, the awards spotlighted companies and individuals who continue to shape Africa’s investment climate through effective governance and strategic communication with stakeholders.

MTN Ghana Awards

MTN Ghana emerged as one of the biggest winners of the night, walking away with four major accolades:

Overall Best Investor Relations Practice

Best Printed 2024 Annual Report

Best Investor Relations by CFO – Antoinette Kwofie

Best Investor Relations Professional of the Year – Jeremiah Opoku

The recognition is particularly significant as it underscores the company’s consistent commitment to excellence in corporate reporting and investor relations, at a time when public confidence and trust are key determinants of market performance.

MTN’s CFO Speaks

Reacting to the honour, MTN Ghana’s Chief Finance Officer, Antoinette Kwofie, said the achievement reflected the hard work of the company’s finance and investor relations teams.

“These awards are a true reflection of our commitment to excellence, transparency, and accountability in all that we do,” she noted.

“They underscore the dedication of our teams and the collaborative spirit of all MTN staff who work tirelessly to create value for our shareholders. We are deeply honoured and remain committed to raising the bar in investor relations across our market.”

Kwofie further dedicated the awards to MTN’s shareholders, acknowledging their confidence in the company’s vision and operations.

About the Awards Ceremony

The Investor Relations Leadership Awards Africa, which coincided with the 5th edition of the National Governance and Business Leadership Awards, is regarded as one of the continent’s most respected corporate recognition platforms.

The event highlights the role of investor relations in building shareholder value, strengthening capital markets, and enhancing organisational performance within Africa’s competitive and evolving economic landscape.5

The awards honour a wide range of players in the investment ecosystem, including publicly listed companies, state-owned enterprises, regulators, and individual investor relations professionals who excel in building trust, managing corporate reputation, and ensuring effective communication with analysts and market participants.