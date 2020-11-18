2 hours ago

Due to the Covid 19 MTN Ghana has not been able play their any of their quarterly golf tournaments this year

Fortunately, MTN Ghana will be playing it first and only Golf Tournament, MTN Invitational Tournament on this Saturday, November 21 at the Celebrity Golf Club

The event will be in honour of the memory of Prof Jacob Plange Rhule, a former MTN Board member and an ardent golfer and a member of the club whose unfortunate demise occured earlier this year.

A total of about 100 golfers from all over the various clubs in the country have been invited to participate in this important competition.

The competition to be played over 18 holes (Stable Ford) in accordance with the rules of golf as by the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews and with the local rules of the Celebrity Golf Club as approved of the Competition Committee

The theme of the event is '' MTN Business, Your One -Stop -Shop For All ICT Solutions.

According to the organisers, golfers stand to win handsome prizes packages and products donated by the sponsor.

Meanwhile all participants are enjoined to strictly observe the Covid protocols.

From Sammy Heywood Okine