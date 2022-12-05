3 hours ago

The Christmas festive season will be filled with lots of exciting MTN FA Cup Round of 64 matches.

The Round of 64 stage of the competition will be played from Thursday, December 22 - Tuesday, December 27 at various match venues across the country.

Heart of Lions will welcome Adidome Unity Stars in the opening match in a Volta derby at the Kpando Stadium.

Other games will be played in the subsequent days with defending Champions Hearts of Oak SC set to play away to Prampram Uncle T United in the final day of matches.

Below are the full fixtures for the Round of 64: