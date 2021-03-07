6 hours ago

Telecommunication giant, MTN Ghana, has warned that vendors, who charge customers a fee when they sell MTN airtime to them through the Electrical Virtual Distribution (EVD) system otherwise known as credit transfer, will be sanctioned.

MTN has reduced the number of physical recharge cards on the market compelling more people to rely on mobile money and EVD to purchase credit.

Checks by Citi News’ Ellen Dapaah show that some vendors charge as much as 15 percent of the amount of credit a customer purchases through the EVD.

But according to MTN, vendors already make their profit from the transfer and are not expected to charge extra.

In an interview with Citi News, the General Manager of Southern Regional Sales of MTN Ghana, Abubakar Mohammed, said vendors who charge extra money from EVD transfers will be sanctioned.

“EVD agents are not to make any extra charges. Their fees are incorporated in the airtime they purchase from us. We give them a 5 percent cut. And so customers are to get the exact amount they purchase. They should insist on what s due them. If a customer feels he is being cheated, there are avenues to seek redress. You can either call the shortcode 100 and complain or visit any of the MTN centres and report the vendor.”

“Some of the actions we take when such complaints come before us is to warn the vendors to desist from them or block them from using our EVDs. Our aim is to protect the customer and ensure that they get value for whatever they buy,” Mr. Mohammed explained.