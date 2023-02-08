3 hours ago

Ghana midfielder and close friend of 'missing' Ghanaian winger ChristianAtsu has released a statement calling for calm and privacy for the family of the Hatayspor player.

There are growing apprehension and anxiety regarding the safety and well-being of Ghanaian winger Christian Atsu following fresh updates from his club.

On Tuesday 7th February 2023, news emanated from Turkey that the Ghanaian has been found alive after barely 26 hours under the earthquake rubble and had been sent to the hospital for treatment.

But on Wednesday, his club Hatayaspor performed a sharp u-turn claiming that Atsu has still not been found and the reports of finding him were a mistaken identity.

Christian Atsu's situation is becoming increasingly concerning at the moment as club officials have released new information regarding his whereabouts.

Club Doctor of Atsu’s Turkish Super League side Hatayspor, Gurbey Kahveci, made this revelation in an interview with Hurriyet Turkey.

“When we heard he was taken to Dortuol Hospital, we went and looked but he was not there. At the moment we accept that Savut Taner (Hatayspor Sporting Director) and Christian Atsu were not found unfortunately” he said.

According to Wakaso, more updates will be shared whenever any new information emerges, and has called for all to respect the family's privacy in these trying times.

