Close friend, confidante and national teammate of Christian Atsu, Mubarak Wakaso has with a heavy heart expressed his disappointment in the news that his blossom friend is no more.

The pair are inseparable at both the national team camp and during holidays when they are both in Ghana.

There have been several instances the pair had been involved in various social media banter between themselves but the icy hands of death snatched away Christian Atsu at the tender age of 31 years.

Atsu was a victim of the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria in the wee hours of February 6, 2023.

The Ghanaian winger who was then a player for Turkish Superlig side Hatayspor scored on the Sunday before the earthquake that was on 5th February 2023.

It was a last-gasp goal against Kasimpasa, which was a free kick from about 25 yards with Atsu scoring the decisive goal as he was mobbed by his teammates and technical bench not knowing that would be his last act on earth before the disaster struck.

The winger had been trapped under the rubble for 12 days with his lifeless body only discovered by the rescue team in the early hours of 18th February, 2023.

Close friend Mubarak Wakaso took to his Twitter handle to pay tribute to his blossom friend as he expressed his broken heart with an emoji.