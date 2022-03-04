27 minutes ago

Interim Black Stars coach Otto Addo has culled the Black Stars squad as some players who were sent to the African Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon will not be part of the World Cup play offs against Nigeria.

Some seven players have been dropped from the squad that will take on Nigeria with key absentee being Mubarak Wakaso.

The player was included in the AFCON list despite being injured and did not play a single match before Ghana were kicked out of the competition.

Aside Wakaso, Swiss based goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi , 'media darling' Philemon Baffour and Ghana Premier League duo of Maxwell Abbey Quaye and Davis Abagna have all been dropped.

Meanwhile, Black Stars captain Andre Ayew and Turkey based Benjamin Tetteh have all been left out of the squad due to suspension as they were red carded at the AFCON in Cameroon.

Otto Addo is poised to make history by qualifying Ghana to the World Cup and has named players he thinks are competitive and on form with an official announcement expected by close of next week.

There is likely to be a lot of fresh blood and new faces in the team with the likes of long term absentee Jeffrey Schlupp expected back in the team.

Thomas Partey who has been in good form for Arsenal lately is expected to captain the team whiles

Other regulars such as Daniel Amartey, Mohammed Kudus, Jordan Ayew, Daniel Kofi Kyereh who has been in fine form for his club among others are all expected to feature prominently but Kamaldeen Sulemana is a huge doubt with a back issue.

The Black Stars are scheduled to clash with Nigeria on March 25th and 29th respectively in the 2022 World Cup play-offs as they hope to nick a place in the next edition of the quadrennial global tournament in Qatar.