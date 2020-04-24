43 minutes ago

Black Stars midfielder Mubarak Wakaso has trolled his compatriot and national teammate Christian Atsu after he was dumped out of the Sky Sports ePL Invitational tournament.

The Ghanaian winger who represented his club Newcastle United was defeated by Liverpool's Trent Alexander Arnold at the quarter final stage.

MubarakWakaso tweeted: "Hmmm after all the training given to you 2days ago you still went out there to disgrace your self and @NUFC ah I told them you don’t know anything what a disgrace you see your face I laugh enter Volta market @ChristianAtsu20 what a day for me God no be lefty"

The Ghanaian opened the scores in the fourth minute through Allan Saint-Maximin on a counter-attack but Alexander-Arnold equalized immediately and eventually claim victory in the EA Sports FIFA 20 game competition.

Newcastle Atsu reached the quarter finals by beating Tottenham's Mouusa Sissoko 2-1 while Liverpool's Arnord whipped Man united 5-1.

The tournament will end on Saturday with televised finals from 3 pm.

The prize fund is being donated to the #PlayersTogether initiative, which was created by Premier League players as a collective way of generating funds for the NHS and distributing them where they are needed most.

