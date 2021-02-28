15 minutes ago

Owners of Jiangsu Suning where Ghanaian midfielder Mubarak Wakaso plays have announced that the club will cease to operate with immediate effect.

Mubarak Wakso joined Chinese side on a three year contract in January 2020 from Spanish La Liga side Deportivo Alaves.

Chinese football has been thrown into disarray on Sunday as the owners of reigning Chinese Super League champions Jiangsu FC announced the club would cease operations with immediate effect.

A post on Jiangsu‘s official WeChat account expressed hope of new backers or that a “company of insight” would be willing to consult on the team’s future.

The announcement stated all of owners Suning Group’s football clubs, including the hugely successful Jiangsu Suning Women, would “cease operations from today”. The Nanjing-based retailer, one of China’s biggest and which also owns Italian Serie A club Internazionale, earlier in February said it intended to focus on core businesses, leaving non-retail assets at risk.

