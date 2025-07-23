2 hours ago

Ghana's Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Abdulai Jinapor, has inaugurated a new Board of Directors for the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR), tasking them with the critical responsibility of restoring the state-owned facility to full operation and financial viability.

The newly constituted board is chaired by former Member of Parliament for Saboba, Nayon Bilijo.

Among the members are Mugabe Maase, a prominent pro-NDC journalist; Edmond Kombat (Esq.), who also serves as Acting Managing Director of TOR; and other notable figures including Thomas Martey Laari, Robert Kempes Ofosuhene, Dr. Sebastian N. Sandaare, Mohammed Issah Bataglia, Osabarima Kyei Osafo Kantanka, and Ben Nunoo Mensah.

Speaking at the inauguration, Mr. Jinapor underscored the strategic importance of TOR to the country’s energy independence and economic resilience, noting the refinery’s long-standing operational difficulties. He urged the board to act decisively and strategically.

“Your foremost duty is to get TOR back on stream,” the Minister stated, stressing that bold and innovative leadership would be essential to transform the refinery into a profitable and reliable national asset once more.

Responding on behalf of the board, Mr. Bilijo expressed gratitude for the appointment and pledged the board’s full dedication to the task ahead.

He assured the government and the Ghanaian public that the new board will work diligently to meet the expectations placed on them and position TOR as a key player in the country’s energy transition journey.