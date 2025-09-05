7 hours ago

MultiChoice Ghana has dismissed reports that it has already agreed to slash DStv subscription prices, even as the government presses ahead with efforts to secure reductions.

In a statement on Friday, the pay-TV operator stressed that while it is open to discussions, no agreement has been reached.

“We continue to engage with the Minister in a bid to find an amicable solution that is beneficial for all parties involved but does not jeopardise the viability of the DStv service. We will fully participate in the established Working Committee. However, we wish to clarify that MultiChoice Group has not agreed to a price reduction,” the company said.

The clarification came hours after the Minister for Communications, Digital Technology, and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, announced the formation of a five-member committee to explore subscription price cuts.

The committee includes representatives from the ministry, the National Communications Authority (NCA), MultiChoice Ghana, and MultiChoice Africa.

Mr. George, who will chair the body, told reporters in Accra that the committee has 14 days to recommend a “suitable price reduction strategy” for DStv customers.

“Let us be clear—they have finally accepted that there will be a reduction and they want us to discuss the level of reduction. I believe that as a minister, we do not need 30 days. Fourteen days is enough, inclusive of weekends, for us to reach this decision,” he said.

The dispute between government and MultiChoice has intensified in recent weeks. Regulators had earlier directed the enforcement of a GH¢10,000 daily fine against the company for failing to submit required pricing data under the Electronic Communications Act.

The ministry also warned that DStv risked licence suspension if prices were not lowered by September 6.

With the new committee expected to deliver recommendations later this month, the fate of subscription costs for Ghanaian customers remains uncertain.

STATEMENT BELOW: