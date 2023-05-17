1 hour ago

Multichoice Group, operators of entertainment platforms – DSTV, GoTV and Showmax, has celebrated 30 years of operating in Ghana.

As part of activities to celebrate its 30 years of operations in Ghana, the Multichoice Group says it is committed to providing its audience with more quality local content.

Multichoice Group has over the years provided its audience with thrilling and compelling media content across all its platforms and channels including Akwaaba Magic amongst others to the satisfaction of its viewers.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the 30 years celebration, Managing Director for Multichoice Ghana, Alex Okyere says the company will do more to deliver more local content to its viewers.

“We have brought a lot of Ghanaian content to the people on DSTV and on GoTV. We have commissioned a lot of local content. If you ask the producers now, they are very busy with a lot of local series, local movies, and a host of local languages… We even launched something in Ewe…so they are very busy – the actors and producers are very busy. So viewers should continue to stick with DSTV and GoTV and expect more local content to come on Akwaaba Magic and Akwaaba Magic Abusua,” he said.

On his part, Chairman of the Multichoice Group, Imtiaz Patel highlighted the growth of the company over its three decades of operation in Ghana stating that it has cumulatively invested $1.3 billion into the country.

He said the company will look at leveraging on technology to provide its audience with quality content.

“Since its inception 30 years ago, Multichoice has cumulatively invested $1.3 billion in Ghana. This figure is an aggregate contribution comprising $44 million annually to the GDP of Ghana. Our local text and regulatory contributions amount to $15.8 million per annum with an additional $22 million in content spent.

“On the job creation side, the popular Akwaaba Magic channel has added 1,500 jobs in our commissioning and licensing value chain adding a total of $2.7 million annual value to the local creative industry. Overall our employment contribution exceeds 4,000 people with much broader beneficiary metrics,” he said.

“We are committed to continuing our efforts to bring quality entertainment to Ghanaians. We will continue to invest in technology, expand our programming and introduce new services to ensure that we remain at the forefront of the industry,” Imtiaz Patel added.

Board Chairman of DSTV Ghana, Richard Darko in his address added that the company is committed to delivering value to customers while also contributing to the growth of the film and television industry in Ghana.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Information, Fatimatu Abubakar who was the guest of honour for the occasion commended Multichoice Group for providing a platform where local content producers can showcase their works.

