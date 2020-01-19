2 hours ago

The Multimedia Group Limited (MGL) has signed a new deal to become the official media partner for the 2020 3Music Awards.

The two companies signed an agreement on Friday, January 17 to continue the partnership that began in 2019.

Signing on behalf of the Multimedia Group was the Head of programmes (Talk, Entertainment and Religious programming), Edem Knight-Tay.

She stated that the partnership was to help solidify the relationship between the two companies and also unite in a common goal - bringing the best to entertainment to it's cherish patrons.

"Last year we did it and it was successful. If you loved it then this year it will be even better," Edem Knight-Tay added.

Present at the signing was the CEO of 3Music Networks Sadiq Abdulai Abu, who revealed that the team was working to ensure that no stone is unturned in providing value for money entertainment.

"Aside from us and the Multimedia Group, this year we welcome E and E Concepts, which has been at the forefront of organising some of the biggest events last year and together with them we present 3Music Awards 2020," he stated.

Sadiq Abdulai Abu added that this year's theme 'The Power of 3' is to celebrate the scheme's third year since it's inception and also to mark the three things that has define 3Music thus far "the music, the fun and the social impact."

On the build-up to the main event on March 28, he revealed that 3Music would hold events including the Funfest and a 3Music women's event on the International women's day.

myjoyonline