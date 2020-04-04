1 hour ago

The Chief of Oblieman-Doodo who is Acting Paramount Chief of Abola Piam We of the Ga State in the Greater Accra Region, Nii Oyanka I has called for the total overhaul of decentralization structures in the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in Ghana over lack of proper planning towards educating the local communities and villages on Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the country and Africa.

The Chief of Oblieman who also advisor for CivTek International Ghana and Africa has described the early signs of rift between the Police and some residents within the lockdown areas as due to the lack of proper education and information by the authorities on the virus outbreak.

Nii Oyanka I fumes at the media for not having enough time to educate the public on the virus outbreak.

According to him, Security Personnel especially the police and military have been accused of brutality on the innocent civilians during the lockdown.

He suggested House to house or community to community type of education could have addressed some of these issues.

Nii Oyanka I, added that the involvement of local chiefs in villages and communities would have helped alot in educating the local people on COVID-19.

"Kayayeis, street hustlers have no knowledge on social distancing protocol", he stated.

The young chief laid blame on government for not providing shelter to the homeless before embarking on the lockdown adding that "these people can not observe the directives from health authorities and the country is sitting on time bomb".

"This is the responsibility of local government to oversea to such situations", he cautioned.

"The Minister of Health and information must be told that Ghana is not only about the Airport , the borders and the hospitals where their focus is, measures must be put in place at the local communities where thousands of people are living in villages without proper communication on what steps to be taken to address impending dangers of COVID-19 outbreak", Nii Oyanka charged.

According to him, government and institutions must begin to support the local chiefs and communities immediately with logistic to help fight or prevent spread of the Coronavirus.