Member of Parliament for Asawase, Muntaka Mubarak has called out both sides of the house for what he terms extreme partisanship.

According to the MP, the development has made it difficult for the national interest to be pursued. Rather party interests are always made paramount.

The comments of the immediate past Minority Chief Whip come days after his side voted to approve six ministerial nominees in defiance of party directive.

“We are taking too many entrenched positions on both sides, those in government taking too much entrench position, those in opposition taking extreme positions and I can tell you this is not helpful to our country, it is not helpful to us.

“The better both sides begin to think that there is a national interest above the NPP interest and above the NDC we will be sinking our country,” Muntaka stated.

First deputy speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu who was presiding in eulogizing the late Tafo MP indicated that the late MP has always called for good governance as stated by the Asawase MP.

“There is one thing as has been confirmed by honorable Muntaka, in spite of our differences governance must go, that was always his position,” Mr. Osei-Owusu stated.