1 hour ago

Member of Parliament (MP) for Asawase and Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak, has condemned the poor response by the Ghana Ambulance Service last Saturday after his vehicle was involved in a tragic accident.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Desk, the MP revealed that it took close to an hour for an ambulance to reach the scene of the accident and after several calls.

“I could imagine if bystanders had not picked the customs officer who was unconscious on another salon [car] and rushed him to the Konongo hospital and he was going to be lying in that unconscious state for that 50 minutes I don’t know what could have happened,” he said.

Police have opened an official probe into the near-fatal road accident involving Mr Muntaka Mubarak and Ahmed Ibrahim, his deputy, on Saturday.

The two MPs together with three others were in route to Kumasi from Accra.

The Majority Chief Whip and his deputy were travelling from the Accra-Kumasi direction when the accident occurred at about 10:30 a.m, according to the police Motor, Transport and Traffic Department.

“We were coming; all we saw was a salon vehicle making a U-turn on the highway and it was obvious that there was nothing our driver could do than to run into that vehicle. Believe me, the collision was very heavy”, Muntaka narrated his ordeal.

“Thank God when that happened we veered into the bush and we kept running because the airbags on our vehicle had [beed released], the bonnet had opened and we could not see anything,” he added.

Although all persons involved were later transported to the hospital, the Minority Chief Whip lamented over the late response of the ambulance service stating that matters could have been worse if not for the help of some passersby who came to their aid.

The MP has advised road users to be cautious when using the road.

Source: myjoyonline.com