Ghanaian goalkeeper Muntari Tagoe has sealed a transfer move to Ethiopian top flight side Hawassa Kenema FC.

The 28 year old shot-stopper joins his new side from fellow Ethiopian side Hossana and has signed a one year deal after passing his medical examination last week.

The deal is worth in the region of $25,000.

Muntari Tagoe was in good form for his former side Hossana in the just ended season in the Ethiopian league where he helped his team finish 4th.

He has the last few years been plying his trade in the horn of Africa after departing the Ghana Premier League having played for Jimma Aba Jifar, Hossana among others.

Tagoe has also played for Asante Kotoko, Medeama and Zambian side Lusaka Dynamos in the past.